Two arrested for assaulting doctor and security staff at taluk hospital in Thiruvananthapuram

This is the second case of attack on doctors in the district within a week

In the second case of attack on doctors in the district within a week, two men in an inebriated state allegedly assaulted a doctor and a security staff at the Fort Taluk Hospital on Friday.

The Fort Police have taken the two men, habitual offenders who have been accused in various cases in the past, into custody. The accused have been identified as Rafeeq, 34, from Vallakadavu and Rashid, 41, from Karimadom.

Meanwhile, doctors under the aegis of the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA), are boycotting outpatient duties at the hospital and are staging a protest against the repeated attacks on doctors. According to Fort Circle Inspector Rakesh, the duo had arrived at the hospital around 12.30 a.m on Friday and demanded that they be treated.

Since around ten others were waiting for treatment, and with the injuries of the duo being visibly minor, Malu Murali, the doctor on duty, reportedly asked them to wait for their turn. However, the duo refused to wait and allegedly assaulted her and showered expletives. According to the police, they twisted her arm during the assault. A security staff member who came running to her rescue also came under attack. Both of them sustained injuries in the attack.

Minister V. Sivankutty said no attack against health personnel would be tolerated. He said stringent action would be taken. Two days ago, a doctor who was on duty at the Parassala Taluk Hospital was attacked by a gang of four people in an inebriated condition after they were asked to follow COVID-19 protocols, leading to similar protests from doctors. Doctors have been pointing at the relative lack of security while on night duty. Demands for a police aid post have come from the staff at the Parassala and Fort hospitals.