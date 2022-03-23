Two arrested for assault, robbery

The Fort Police on Wednesday arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a person in an autorickshaw and robbing his ornaments.

The police identified the accused as Mahesh (34) of Valiyathura and Jayan, alias Thakkali Jayan, of Kalladimukham, near Attukal. They were arrested in connection with the attack on Kaimanam native Padmanabhan on March 12.

Mahesh, an autorickshaw driver, picked the victim from near a bar hotel. Soon, three of his friends, including Jayan, barged into the vehicle on the way, following which Padmanabhan was taken to Attukal where he was assaulted and robbed of his gold chain and bracelet.

The accused then fled after abandoning him on the Bund Road. Efforts were under way to apprehend the other two accused, the police said.