Twinnng programme for CSI, UK schools

Aimed at enhancing the exchange of ideas and practices on environmental issues, the schools under the Church of South India (CSI) is all set to enter into a twinning programme with the schools under the Oxford Diocese in UK. Dharmaraj Rasalam, Moderator of the CSI, will preside over the online inaugural meeting, to be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fernandas Rathina Raja, General Secretary of the CSI Synod, and Mathew Koshy Punnackad, honorary director of the CSI Ecological Department, will be present, besides officials with the USPG — an Anglican mission agency and the Oxford Schools.

Three schools each from Kerala and Tamil Nadu are included in the programme.