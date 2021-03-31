TTP resumes partial production after oil leak

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 March 2021 20:21 IST

PCB allows production of 10 tonnes of titanium dioxide a day

The Travancore Titanium Products Ltd. (TTP) has resumed production, albeit on a limited scale, after the February 10 furnace oil leak which forced the State government undertaking to abruptly halt operations.

Operations have been partially re-started on the strength of a permission issued by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB). The board, which is monitoring the troubleshooting measures launched by the company in the aftermath of the leak, has permitted production to the tune of 10 tonnes a day.

Engaged in the production of titanium dioxide, TTP has a daily capacity of 40 tonnes. Limited production was started less than 10 days ago and the waste generated is being successfully treated at the neutralisation plant on the TTP campus, a TTP official said.

Full-scale production may take more time, but TTP officials have sought the PCB’s permission to scale up production to 30 tonnes, a senior PCB official said. A decision is awaited on the request. “As of now, the emissions and effluents are within the permissible limit. We will look into the company’s request on scaling up production,” a PCB official said.

Coast clean-up

Several hundred litres of furnace oil had leaked from a ruptured pipeline into the coast via a drain on February 10, prompting an emergency clean-up along the coast and monitoring of the coastal waters. The incident sparked outcry in the region and concerns about environmental damage, forcing the Industries Department to constitute a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

A drain opening into the coast was plugged by irked local residents following the leak. It has not been opened yet.