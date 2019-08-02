Thiruvananthapuram

Truncated football tourney invites students’ protest

MSF says several schools deprived of opportunity

Muslim Students Federation (MSF) activists staged a protest in front of the Secretariat on Thursday alleging that the government had truncated the sub-district and district-level matches of the Subroto Cup inter-school football tournament and conducted the State-level tournament.

The protesters played football on the road outside the Secretariat to register their protest.

Indian Union Muslim League State secretary Beemapally Rashid, who inaugurated the agitation, said only 85 schools had been selected for the State- level tournament, depriving several of schools of the opportunity to compete.

MSF State president Mishab Keezhariyoor and general secretary M.P. Nawaz addressed the students.

