Troubled times for domestic workers

As COVID-19 continues its rampage, its social and economic implications are becoming increasingly visible. In the city, domestic workers find themselves in a bind – whether to go to work every day and risk possible COVID-19 exposure or stay at home and face wage loss and other deprivations it may bring.

Sheena Basheer of the Self Employed Women’s Association Kerala says domestic workers are facing a lot of uncertainty as many families have taken leave and left the city. Many workers have been told by their employers not to report for work till the worst of the disease spread is over.

“Nearly 15 to 20 of our members have called up saying they were told not to come for work for some time. These people travel to work in houses, using public transport. The employers feel this could pose difficulties for them.”

In canteens

Ms. Basheer says canteens run by SEWA women too are seeing a drop in footfall. The women too are worried about the crowds coming in.

Ms. Basheer says SEWA women run the staff canteen at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. Besides the drop in people visiting the canteen, the women also had to face an unexpected problem – the pressure from their neighbours not to travel to the SCTIMST daily forced many of them to say they would not turn up for work till COVID-19 had subsided.

Apprehensive about losing work, some of them were even ready to put up near the SCTIMST to avoid travelling to and from work. “It is a very challenging situation,” she says.

Home nurses

Like domestic workers, those working as home nurses too are in a predicament. They too have been told not to turn up, unless they are live-in nurses and staying in a house round the clock.

However, they too are being asked to restrict travel back home at the weekends, says Ms. Basheer. The domestic workers are also scared of travelling to areas in the city from where COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Unorganised sector

SEWA secretary Sonia George says the health crisis will affect those in the unorganised sector the most. While people in some sectors can work from home, domestic workers cannot. SEWA is considering taking up the issue of some compensation for these women. There are other complexities involved. Here, domestic workers are being asked to stay away in the name of containing infection. But in many countries, it was employers who had passed on the disease to domestic workers, she points out.