Tributes paid to Ramdas Pisharody

The faculty and staff of Government Medical College here paid tributes to their teacher and mentor Ramdas Pisharody who passed away here following a heart attack on Wednesday, at a meeting at the Medical College auditorium on Thursday.

Dr. Pisharody had been one of the longest serving Principals of of the college, serving from 2008 to 2015, before which he had been the Professor of Nephrology and the Vice Principal.

A good clinician may not always become a good administrator. But Dr. Pisharody proved otherwise. The modern super speciality block at MCH and the deceased donor organ donation programme Mrithasanjeevani that the State government is proud of, owes it to Dr. Pisharody, Additional Chief Secretary, Rajeev Sadanandan, said.

P.K. Sreemathy, MP, remembered Dr. Pisharody as a generous soul, an able administrator, and teacher, who always served beyond the call of duty. Director of Medial Education A. Ramla Beevi; Joint DME Sreekumari; Principal Thomas Mathew; Deputy Superintendent of Super Speciality Block Ramesh Rajan; nodal officer of Mrithasanjeevani, Noble Gracious; and vice president of Medical College Alumni Association John Panicker were present.