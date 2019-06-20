A tribute to films of Agnes, Jocelyn at IDSFFK

In tribute to the Belgian born French filmmaker Agnes Varda, popularly known as the ‘Mother of the French New Wave,’, her 2017 film Faces Places, exhibiting a unique cross-generational portrait of life in rural France will be screened under the Playful Visionary: Agnes Varda package at the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK).

The film bagged the Golden Eye Award at Cannes and was nominated for the 90th Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature. She directed some 24 films and 22 short films during her film career. Vagabond, The Gleaners, Kung Fu Master and Jane B. Par Agnes V are some of the finest of the filmmaker’s creation.

The festival assemblage will also pay homage to the veteran Lebanese filmmaker Jocelyn Saab, one of the most daring filmmakers of Lebanon by screening her 1978 film Letter From Beirut and 1982 film Beirut My City in the package History’s Witness: Jocelyn Saab.

The works of Jocelyn Saab are landmarks in Lebanese cinema and is also known as the masterpiece of the essay film form.

Impressionistic and epic trilogies of her documentaries about Beirut capture the city’s real picture after Lebanese Civil War.

Letter From Beirut and Beirut My City are the second and third part of Saab’s Beirut trilogy.

Faces Places will be screened at Kairali Theatre on June 22 at 8.30 p.m. Letter From Beirut and Beirut My City will be screened one after the other at the Kairali Theatre on June 21 at 2.30 p.m..

Registration for the fest is open at the helpdesk at Kairali theatre and through the website www.idsffk.in .