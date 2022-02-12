Tribes’ living conditions will be assessed: Minister

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

12 February 2022 19:25 IST

Radhakrishnan visits settlements in the wake of child abuse, suicide cases

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan has promised an effective surveillance system to assess the living conditions in tribal areas in the State.

He also urged people’s representatives to play a greater role in understanding and addressing the problems in such areas.

Visit to Vithura

Mr. Radhakrishnan was speaking during a visit to the Narakathinkala tribal settlement in Vithura on Saturday. He called on the tribal residents in the wake of a spate of child abuse and suicide cases during the last few months.

Some residents requested the Minister’s intervention in providing them housing and renovating their houses. The plight of an MBBS student who has been unable to procure a laptop came up during the discussions. The apparent inability of the officials to furnish details of such cases came in for criticism.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the government had been working to coordinate activities taken up by departments including forest, police, excise, revenue, tribal welfare, and panchayats.

Prize money for students

Priority is being given to sensitise the tribal communities and improve literacy rates within the colonies. The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority will be roped in for continuing education programmes. As part of encouraging youngsters in completing their education, students who have cleared the Class 10 and 12 examinations will be provided prize money of ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 respectively.

As part of bringing tribal youth into the mainstream, the government would employ 500 youth, including 100 women, from such communities as beat forest officers. Two-hundred others would be recruited by the Excise department. In addition, tribal children were being imparted both physical and mental training as part of a mentorship programme involving ex-servicemen to prepare them for entry into the uniformed services.

Referring to the instances of suicides and child abuse cases reported in the region, Mr. Radhakrishnan said a police probe was under way. Further action would be adopted on the basis of the report prepared by the District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram Rural). Aruvikkara MLA G. Stephen accompanied the Minister.