Tribal youth killed by wild elephant

The dead body of a tribal youth, who was suspected to have been trampled to death by a wild elephant, was found near the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday.
The deceased was identified as Aneesh, 25, who hailed from the Deviarkunnu settlement of Pannikkala in Meenankal. The body was found at Kannottupara at 1 p.m.
The incident is suspected to have occurred after 8 p.m. on Sunday after Aneesh had gone to procure food.
The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital.
The Vithura police have registered a case.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor