Tribal youth killed by wild elephant

The dead body of a tribal youth, who was suspected to have been trampled to death by a wild elephant, was found near the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Aneesh, 25, who hailed from the Deviarkunnu settlement of Pannikkala in Meenankal. The body was found at Kannottupara at 1 p.m.

The incident is suspected to have occurred after 8 p.m. on Sunday after Aneesh had gone to procure food.

The body has been kept at the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital.

The Vithura police have registered a case.