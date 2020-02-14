Tribal, coastal children in a ‘cultural exchange’

Eighty children from two very different cultural backgrounds will interact with each other as part of a cultural twinning programme that will get under way in the district on Friday.

‘Vinimayam 2020,’ organised by the district unit of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala, will be inaugurated by Mayor K. Sreekumar at Government Youth Hostel, Veli.

Forty children each from the coastal localities of Vallakkadavu, Poonthura, and Beemapally and 40 from the Kottoor tribal settlements will live together for two days for a better understanding of each other’s lives as part of the cultural exchange programme, to be held simultaneously at Veli and Kottoor.

Half the tribal children will play host to half the children from the coastal localities at Kottoor, while the other half will visit Veli as guests of the remaining children from the coastal areas.

The programme has been designed around the children experiencing and imbibing aspects that make each area special.

As the first event of the camp will be to introduce their area and culture to a group hailing from a very different environment, the hosts have been brushing up on their knowledge of their society, livelihood, culture, food, traditions, and history. Field visits will follow in which interactions with the local people will be held to gain insights into their life, work, festivals, language, song, dance, and games.

State’s diversity

This is to help children to recognise the diversity in the State and develop a respect for it, especially in these times, say Samagra officials. Peer-to-peer learning will significantly aid this, they say.

The programmes will be enlivened through introduction to sports, music and dance, and ritualistic art forms in the evenings and at night. Presentations by the groups will cap the programme on Saturday.