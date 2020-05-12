Tri-weekly trains from tomorrow

Tri-weekly special trains will commence operation in the Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central sector from May 13 as part of Railways’ initiative to restore passenger services in a graded manner.

The New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central special train is among the 30 trains being operated by Railways on Rajdhani routes after the trains were stopped following the COVID-19-induced lockdown in the country.

The train will commence journey from New Delhi at 10.55 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays to reach the State capital on the third day at 5.25 a.m.

In the return direction, the maiden run of Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi special will be on May 15. The services will be on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with the train leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central at 7.15 p.m. to reach New Delhi at 12.40 noon on the third day.

It will run via Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam Junction, Thrissur, Shoranur Junction, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod, Mangaluru, Udupi, Karwar, Madgaon, Sawantwadi Road, Ratnagiri, Panvel, Vasai Road, Vadodara and Kota stations.

The train will halt only at Ernakulam Junction, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Madgaon, Panvel, Vadodara and Kota.

Confirmed e-tickets

Only those having confirmed e-tickets booked through IRCTC will be allowed to travel. Booking of RAC/waiting list ticket, on board booking by ticket checking staff, current booking, tatkal and premium tatkal booking and unreserved tickets have been curbed.

Although the special trains will have only First, Second and Third AC coaches, travellers will not be provided linen and blankets in view of the prevailing conditions. Coaches will not have curtains and passengers will be encouraged to carry food and drinking water. IRCTC will provide limited eatables and packaged drinking water upon payment.

Cancellation

Online cancellation will be available up to 24 hours before the scheduled departure. No cancellation is permitted less than 24 hours before departure and cancellation charge will be 50% of the fare. Maximum advance reservation period is seven days.