Tree Walk shares concerns with Mayor

Forum seeks development without compromising on ecology

Tree Walk, a campaign to protect trees and environment, has urged Mayor Arya Rajendran to formulate a development plan for the city without compromising on the environment.

In an open letter on Thursday, Tree Walk, while seeking immediate attention to some grey areas that often get overlooked by planners and decision makers but which have tremendous value to the life of people and communities, has said the focus of the Mayor should be “human welfare on a long term sustainable basis”.

“There will be many to advise and direct you. The same quality of being young that is being celebrated all over may soon become your bane. We feel that you can form an independent advisory council of concerned citizens with expertise and experience on all areas that affect human life surpassing the limitations of party politics and other vested interests,” Anitha S., Coordinator, Tree Walk has said. With the help of this team, the Mayor can formulate the Comprehensive Development Plan.

‘Suffocating soil’

Tree Walk has also highlighted specific issues like the haphazard development of the government schools under the city Corporation. As part of modernization, the trend is to lay tiles and suffocate soil and open spaces. It has been proven that exposure to soil and greenery will improve the physical and mental health of children. Along with smart classroom, schools need a steady supply of water, clean toilets, and nutritious mid-day meals.

Many spaces in schools are being diverted for purposes other than education. The space in Government Girls High School, Chala, being handed over to Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan for a building is a classic example of how a school’s future development has been stopped.

Threat to waterbodies

The ponds, lakes and wetlands in the city are under threat. The Charachira pond, the Aakulam lake, the Technopark campus are all being concreted in the guise of renovation. Indiscriminate permission for high rises will impact the groundwater table. The greenery in the deserves attention. “In these times of climate change and Urban Heat Island effect, you should initiate a tree health card with the help of a scientific institution,” the letter says.

The cutting of the Ficus tree to make space for a new gateway of the city Corporation and the clearing of the Water Works compound for a 1.92-crore children’s park find mention in the letter.

It cites waste management as the most important problem. Single-use plastic should be banned and burning of unsegregated waste should be stopped.