Travel history of two patients released

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

15 March 2020 00:45 IST

Italian’s contact tracing incomplete

The district administration has released the travel history and contact tracing details of the two people who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The patient known as ‘R2’, had on March 10 taken a flight from London to Bahrain, from where on the same day he took a Gulf Air flight (flight no – GF0060) to Thiruvananthapuram. After landing at the international airport here at 5 a.m., he travelled in a car with his brother-in-law, sister-in-law and father-in-law to their flat (Flat 1B, Artech Square), at Kaithamukku.

At 8 a.m. on March 11, he travelled in the family’s car to the General Hospital. From the parking area, he walked to the OP ticket counter and from there to the COVID-19 OP waiting area. After swab tests, he hailed an autorickshaw (KL-01 CB 4026) at 10.30 a.m. and headed to Kaithamukku.

Juice shops

He stopped at a shop opposite the Kaithamukku Cooperative Bank to drink lime juice. On not getting the same in the first shop, he headed to the next one, from where he drank the juice. In both these shops, he stood outside, and hence did not come into close contact with the shopkeepers, said District Collector S. Gopalakrishnan.

69 passengers on flight

He went inside the flat at 10.45 a.m. Till his test results came on Friday evening, he was in home quarantine, but was in close contact with the family. Seven persons, including the three family members, have been quarantined.

In his flight, there were 69 passengers. Out of this, 21 are from Tamil Nadu, 15 are from Thiruvananthapuram, 15 from Kollam, nine from Alappuzha, eight from Pathanamthitta and 1 from Malappuram. Seven are foreigners. Thirty-seven passengers have been identified as high risk contacts, within three rows of his seat. The district administration is in the process of contacting them, with 70% of them being contacted till now.

Regarding the other patient, an Italian national, who has been staying in Varkala, only about 70% of the contact tracing has been completed. He had taken a flight from Venice to Moscow on February 26. The next day, he took a flight to Delhi, reaching there at 4.25 a.m. From there, he took a Vistara flight (UK 897) to Thiruvananthapuram, arriving here at 10.25 a.m. on February 27. The district administration is in touch with the Vistara officials for more details, said the Collector.

Resort in Varkala

From that day, he has been staying in a beach resort in Varkala. He had visited shops and restaurants in this area over the period. He developed symptoms on March 10. Along with his friend, a Kashmiri native running a jewellery shop in Varkala, he went to the government hospital in Parippally in an autorickshaw. As per directions, they went separately to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

Since the test results were confirmed on Friday, he has been in isolation in the hospital. Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the patient is co-operative, but he is not very conversant in English and understanding the accent has been a problem for both sides.