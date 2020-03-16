Travel history of COVID-affected Italian tourist mapped

Thiruvananthapuram

16 March 2020 01:10 IST

He had tested positive on Friday

The District Administration has released the travel history and contact tracing details of the Italian national, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday

He had taken a flight from Venice to Moscow on February 26.

The next day, he took a flight to Delhi, reaching there at 4.25 a.m. From there, he took a Vistara flight (UK 897) to Thiruvananthapuram, arriving here at 10.20 a.m on February 27.

All passengers who have been on board this flight are advised to adhere to home isolation for 28 days, for a period starting from February 27.

At 10.30 a.m, he was picked by a taxi driver, who has been identified. He reached the Palan Beach Resort at Varkala at 11.40 a.m. His travel mate went for money exchange and the Darjeeling Cafe at the Varkala cliff on the same day. As a regular visitor to the beach town, the Italian is familiar with several shopkeepers here.

Breakfast

He had breakfast from Suprabhatham Restaurant on all days from February 27 to March 13.

He had lunch at Abba Restaurant during the same time period, usually between 12 p.m and 3 p.m.

For dinner, he used to visit Clafouti Resort during this period, around 9 p.m daily.

He had visited Master Art Shop several times during his stay at Varkala, as its owner is a friend.

On February 29, he was at Off beat DJ party, from 7.30 p.m till midnight.

He had visited Joshy Supermarket at the cliff once as well as City Medicals, but the date of the visit is not known. He had visited the Trattoria Restaurant at night a few times.

Symptoms

He developed symptoms on March 10.

Along with his friend, a Kashmiri-native running a jewellery shop in Varkala, he went to the Government Hospital in Parippally in an autorickshaw.

He returned to the resort on his own in another autorickshaw. Both these autorickshaws are yet to be identified. On March 11, he visited the Kuttikattil Temple festival, but the duration of his stay there is not known. After the test results were confirmed on Friday, he was shifted to Medical College Hospital in Thiruvanananthapuram by 7.30 p.m.

Since the Italian is not very conversant in English and understanding the accent has been a problem for both sides, the authorities had a hard time mapping his locations and contacts.