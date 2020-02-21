Thiruvananthapuram

Trauma care training centre to be set up

Those undergo training will be given certificates issued by the KUHS

The Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram will be elevated as the apex trauma care and training centre. The training centre will come up at a new building being constructed inside the General Hospital compound, an official release said here.

Training

Healthcare personnel of the Medical Education Department and the Health Services of the State will undergo training here, the pressnote added.

Apart from the budgetary allocation of ₹12 crore, Tata Trust is also providing another ₹12 crore for setting up the centre, which will have cardiology and angiography simulation trainer and surgical skill trainer systems.

The training centre is the first of its kind in the Government sector and those who undergo training will be given certificates issued by the Kerala University of Health Sciences, the statement said.

