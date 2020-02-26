Trains to partially cancelled, short-terminated

The Railways have partially cancelled and short-terminated six express trains in Krishnarajapuram–Banaswadi section of South Western Railway to facilitate yard remodelling works at Baiyyappanahalli railway station.

Kochuveli–Banaswadi Biweekly Humsafar Express, 16319, leaving Kochuveli on February 29, March 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28, will be short-terminated at Krishnarajapuram, according to Railways.

Banaswadi–Kochuveli Express, 16320, scheduled to leave Banaswadi on March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29, will be starting from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi.

Ernakulam–Banaswadi Weekly Superfast, 22607, leaving Ernakulam Junction on March 1, 8, 15 , 22 and 29, will be short-terminated at Krishnarajapuram.

Banaswadi–Ernakulam Weekly Superfast, 22608, scheduled to leave Banaswadi on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, will be starting from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi.

Ernakulam–Banaswadi Biweekly Express, 12683, leaving Ernakulam Junction on March 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30, will be short-terminated at Krishnarajapuram.

Banaswadi–Ernakulam Biweekly Express, 12684, scheduled to leave Banaswadi on March 3, 5, 10, 12, 27, 19, 24, 26 and 31, will be starting from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi.