Thiruvananthapuram

Trains to partially cancelled, short-terminated

The Railways have partially cancelled and short-terminated six express trains in Krishnarajapuram–Banaswadi section of South Western Railway to facilitate yard remodelling works at Baiyyappanahalli railway station.

Kochuveli–Banaswadi Biweekly Humsafar Express, 16319, leaving Kochuveli on February 29, March 5, 7, 12, 14, 19, 21, 26 and 28, will be short-terminated at Krishnarajapuram, according to Railways.

Banaswadi–Kochuveli Express, 16320, scheduled to leave Banaswadi on March 1, 6, 8, 13, 15, 20, 22, 27 and 29, will be starting from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi.

Ernakulam–Banaswadi Weekly Superfast, 22607, leaving Ernakulam Junction on March 1, 8, 15 , 22 and 29, will be short-terminated at Krishnarajapuram.

Banaswadi–Ernakulam Weekly Superfast, 22608, scheduled to leave Banaswadi on March 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, will be starting from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi.

Ernakulam–Banaswadi Biweekly Express, 12683, leaving Ernakulam Junction on March 2, 4, 9, 11, 16, 18, 23, 25 and 30, will be short-terminated at Krishnarajapuram.

Banaswadi–Ernakulam Biweekly Express, 12684, scheduled to leave Banaswadi on March 3, 5, 10, 12, 27, 19, 24, 26 and 31, will be starting from Krishnarajapuram instead of Banaswadi.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2020 9:40:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/trains-to-partially-cancelled-short-terminated/article30924000.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY