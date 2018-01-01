Trains to be regulated

Trains will be regulated on the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram section to facilitate ‘complete track renewal’ (CTR).

Services will be regulated during the night till March 4. In the first phase, work has been completed on the Kochuveli-Kazhakuttam stretch. Trains will be regulated on the Mayyanad-Kollam section till January 20 on the intervening nights of Monday/Tuesday, Thursday/Friday, Saturday/Sunday and Sunday/Monday.

Train No. 16127 Chennai Egmore-Guruvayur Express, Train No. 22114 Kochuveli-Lokmanya Tilak Express (Mondays), Train No. 15905 Kanyakumari-Dibrugarh Vivek Express (Fridays), Train No. 22634 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram (Mondays), Train No. 19260 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli (Tuesdays), Train No. 16311 Bikaner-Kochuveli (Fridays), and Train No. 16335 Gandhidham-Nagercoil (Sundays) will be delayed by 30 minutes.

Trains running on the Kollam-Kadakavur stretch will be regulated from January 20/21 to March 4 on four nights per week - Monday/Tuesday, Thursday/Friday, Saturday/Sunday and Sunday/Monday.

Train No. 16128 Guruvayur-Chennai Egmore Express, Train No. 19260 Bhavnagar-Kochuveli (Tuesdays), Train No. 16311 Bikaner-Kochuveli (Fridays), Train No. 16335 Gandhidham-Nagercoil (Sundays), and Train No. 16331 Mumbai CSMT-Thiruvananthapuram (Wednesdays) will be regulated.