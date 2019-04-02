Trains to be regulated from April 5

To facilitate engineering works for the commissioning of the Arakkonam-Takkolam detour line in the Chennai Railway Division, Railways will cancel, short-terminate, partially cancel, regulate or divert several trains from the State from April 5.

Train 22207 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central AC Express of April 5 and 9 and 22208 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central AC Express of March 7 and 10 have been cancelled. Train 12698 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central Express of April 6 and 13 will be short terminated at Jolarpettai, according to Railways.

Train 12697 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, scheduled to leave Chennai Central on April 7 and 14, will be partially cancelled between Chennai Central and Jolarpettai. The train will return from Jolarpettai to Thiruvananthapuram at 6.20 p.m.

Train 22877 Howrah-Ernakulam Antyodaya Express, scheduled to leave Howrah on April 13, will be regulated at a convenient location for 30 minutes. Train 12695 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Express of April 14 will leave Chennai Central at 7.25 p.m., late by four hours, according to Railways.

Diversion

Train 18568 Kollam-Visakhapatnam weekly express of April 5 will run via Katpadi, Villupuram, Chennai Egmore and Gudur. Due to this diversion, the train will skip the stoppage at Gudur. Train 12690 Nagercoil-Chennai Central weekly express of April 7 will be diverted via Tiruchchirappalli, Vriddhachalam, Villupuram, Chennai Egmore and Chennai Beach.

Train 22815 Bilaspur-Ernakulam weekly express of April 8 will be diverted via Gudur, Chennai Beach, Chennai Egmore, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam and Salem. Train 22878 Ernakulam-Howrah Antyodaya express of April 9 will run via Katpadi, Villupuram, Chennai Egmore and Gudur. Train 22619 Bilaspur-Tirunelveli weekly express of April 9 will also run via Gudur, Chennai Beach, Chennai Egmore, Villupuram, Vriddhachalam and Salem.

On April 13, 16351 CSMT Mumbai-Nagercoil express will run via Gooty, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Salem, Karur, Dindigul and Madurai while 16352 Nagercoil-CSMT Mumbai Express will run via Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Takkolam, Melpakkam and Renigunta.