Training session on Energy Conservation Building Code organised in Thiruvananthapuram

The Energy Management Centre (EMC) organised a three-day training programme on the Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) for architects, designers and engineers.

ECBC is an important provision of the Energy Conservation Act, 2001. The training programme, inaugurated by EMC director R. Harikumar, focused on daylighting simulation and integrative design approach for ECBC compliance.

Daylighting control is a mandatory requirement for ECBC compliance and sessions focused on the use of daylighting strategy in building design. Technical sessions on integrative design approach for ECBC compliance dealt with the Kerala State ECBC Rules, 2017, compliance documents and procedures, and hands-on training on the e-Quest modelling software, EMC said in a statement.

The Kerala government notified the Kerala Energy Conservation (Building Code) Rules in 2017 and it was incorporated in the Panchayat/Municipality Building Rules in the State. The Energy Efficient Building Cell at EMC coordinated the programme. Bureau of Energy Efficiency-empanelled master trainers Abu Talha Farooqi and Mariyam Zakiah handled the technical sessions. EMC joint director Dinesh Kumar A.N. also spoke.