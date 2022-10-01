Training programme on soil testing held

An awareness and training programme on soil testing and National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) accreditation standards was held at the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, on Friday. NABL conducted the event in association with the Department of Soil Science and Agricultural Chemistry. Lab personnel working in soil testing labs of the Department of Agriculture, Department of Soil Survey and Soil Conservation, scientists from various Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) institutes, and research stations under the Kerala Agricultural University participated in the programme. Roy Stephen, Dean of Faculty, College of Agriculture, inaugurated the event. Anith. N, Associate Director of Research, Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARS), South zone, Vellayani, presided over the function.