Traffic to be diverted for Kazhakuttam flyover work

With the construction of the Kazhakuttam flyover set to be launched next week, traffic on the NH-66 bypass could turn problematic. To ease traffic flow, the City police will implement a traffic diversion plan from June 3. It could remain in force for six months.

Vehicles coming from Kollam to Thiruvananthapuram and those headed in the opposite direction will have to proceed along the service roads between the 2.7-km stretch from Kazhakuttam junction to Attinkuzhy junction. Both service roads will remain one-way until the work is completed.

Those going from Chakka to Technopark will have to proceed along the service road from Attinkuzhy, take a U-turn at Kazhakuttam junction before travelling along the service road towards Technopark. Technopark’s entry and exit will be through the main gate, TCS gate and Phase 3 gate.

Heavy vehicles to Technopark will have to turn towards Sreekaryam from the Kazhakuttam junction and enter the Technopark premises through its rear gate. Heavy vehicles to Kollam from Chakka should turn left from Attinkuzhy junction towards Pallinada and pass by the Kazhakuttam market before joining the highway.

Vehicles headed for the Government Medical College (from Kollam) can either go via Sreekaryam-Ulloor or turn right at Chavadimukku junction and proceed via the College of Engineering and Akkulam.

Ambulances will have to take the Karyavattom-Chavadimukku-Medical College route.

For the airport-bound

The international airport-bound motorists should turn right from Vetturoad junction and proceed along the coastal road, passing through Thumba, Veli and Shanghumughom.

From 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., vehicles headed for the city from Kollam will have to divert from Vetturoad and proceed along Kattaikonam, Chempazhanthy and Sreekaryam. Those coming to the city along MC Road should avoid the Pothencode-Kazhakuttam route. Those going to Government Medical College should proceed along Pothencode, Kattaikonam, Chempazhanthy and Sreekaryam. Entry and exit to/from the city will be prohibited for container and trailer lorries during peak hours.

Bus stops shifted

In view of the flyover construction, the bus stops at the Sreekaryam junction have been relocated. Buses going towards Thiruvananthapuram will stop 50 metres ahead in front of DNM Furnishing. Buses going to Kollam will stop in front of Motor Plaza, 50 metres ahead of the current stop. Buses towards the city from Pothencode will stop near the Margin-free Market.

Trial run

A trial run of the traffic plan will be undertaken on June 3 and 4, prior to the construction launch on June 6. The public may contact the police on 0471-2335410, 2336410, 2337410 (police control room) and 9497975000 (WhatsApp).