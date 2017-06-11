Traffic restrictions on Monday

Traffic restrictions will be in place in the city on Monday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. owing to the visit of Vice President Hamid Ansari to the city.

Traffic and parking will be restricted on the stretch along Airport-Shanghumukhom-All Saints College-Chakka-Pettah-Pattoor- General Hospital-A.K.G. Centre-Asan Square-Martyr’s Column-R.R. Lamp-Corporation-Museum-Vellayambalam-Raj Bhavan- Kowdiar stretch and along the Vellayambalam-Althara-Vazhuthacaud-Xanadu-Thycaud stretch.

Vehicles parked along these roads in such a way as to create traffic disruptions will be towed away. The traffic police will not be responsible for the damage to the vehicle in the process of towing. There should be a driver or cleaner in the parked vehicles. In case the owner is leaving it, a contact number should be displayed. Stringent action will be taken against those who do not go by these directives.

For complaints and suggestions regarding traffic, contact Ph: 0471- 2558731, 0471-2558732.