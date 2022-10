The City police will enforce traffic restrictions from Manaveeyam Veedhi to Raj Bhavan in connection with a demonstration by Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Parking will be prohibited on the sides of various stretches, including Peroorkada-Vellayambalam, Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam, Vellayambalam-Museum-Nandavanam, Bakery Junction and Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud during the period.