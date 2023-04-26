Traffic restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram city due to PWD works

April 26, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The city traffic police have announced traffic restrictions on the Pettah-Kannammoola road and the Attakulangara-Thiruvallam road from Wednesday.

In the wake of the Public Works department (PWD) announcing sewerage works on the Bhagat Singh road on the Pettah-Kannammoola stretch and construction at Kallattumukku on the Attakulangara-Thiruvallam stretch from Wednesday, vehicles coming from Pettah-Pallimukku and heading in the direction of Kannammoola and those from Attakulangara towards Thiruvallam will be regulated, the city traffic police said in a statement.

All vehicles except two-wheelers have been banned on the Pettah-Pallimukku-Kannammoola road. Heavy vehicles, including buses of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), should take the Pattoor-General Hospital-Palayam road.

KSRTC buses from East Fort that take the Pallimukku-Kannammoola road should now take the Palayam-Pattom road.

Light motor vehicles that take the Pettah-Pallimukku-Kannammoola road should take the Pettah-Nalumukku-Kannammoola one-way that now has to be used as a two-way road.

Towards Thiruvallam

Heavy vehicles, including KSRTC buses, going from Attakulangara towards Thiruvallam should take the Attakulangara-Sreevarahom-Eenchakkal bypass route to head towards Thiruvallam. Smaller vehicles should take the Manacaud-Attukal-Konchiravila-Ambalathara route.

Smaller vehicles going from Maharani Junction towards Thiruvallam should take the MLA road to enter the bypass road.

For details, call 9497930055, 9797987002, 9497990005.