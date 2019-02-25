Traffic restrictions in city

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in the city on Monday from 8.30 a.m. on account of a procession that will be taken out from Legislature Complex to the Kanakakkunnu Palace premises to mark the conclusion of the National Students Parliament Kerala – 2019.

Motorists have been requested to avoid the Assembly-GV Raja-RR Lamp-Museum-Vellayambalam and Pattom-PMG-GV Raja routes during the course of the rally. Vehicles coming from the NH and MC Road will be required to divert at the Pattom junction and proceed along Kuravankonam, Kowdiar, Vellayambalam and Vazhuthacaud. Those coming from the Nedumangad direction will have to proceed along Sasthamangalam, Edappazhinji, SMC and Vazhuthacaud.

Vehicles headed for Kollam and Kottayam from East Fort and Thampanoor should proceed via. Bakery junction, Panjappura, Underpass, Asan Square, General Hospital, Naalumukku, Kannammoola and Medical College.

Those headed towards Peroorkada and Nedumangad from East Fort and Thampanoor will be required to proceed via. OBTC, Flyover, Thycaud, Xanadu and Vazhuthacaud.

Parking will be prohibited along the Assembly-GV Raja-RR Lamp-Museum-Vellayambalam, Pattom-Kuravankonam-Kowdiar, Asan Square-General Hospital and the roads adjoining the Nishagandhi auditorium.