Traffic restrictions in city today

Traffic regulations will be in place in the city from 10 a.m. on Wednesday in view of a Secretariat march to be taken out by the All Kerala Church Act Action Council.

The City police have urged motorists to avoid the RR Lamp-Palayam-VJT-Statue-Pulimoodu routes during the course of the rally.

Demonstrators coming in vehicles from the Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts through the MC Road have been requested to divert from PMG and proceed along Nandavanam and Museum to drop off the passengers and park the vehicles at the Attukal parking ground. Those coming from Kollam, Alappuzha, Idukki and other districts through the National Highway-66 bypass must divert from Chakka and proceed along the Pettah-Asan Square-Underpass-Bakery Junction route to drop the passengers off at the LBS Road (near Bishop Pereira Hall) before parking their vehicles on the Chakka-Shanghumughom or Thiruvallam-Kovalam roads.

Diversion

Vehicles coming from the NH-66 bypass and MC Road must proceed along the RR Lamp-Museum- Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud-Annie Mascarene Square-Panavila route. Those entering the city from the Nedumangad direction should take the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud- Annie Mascarene Square-Panavila route. Vehicles headed for Attingal, Kollam and Kottayam from Thampanoor should proceed along Bakery-Panjappura-Underpass-Asan Square route.

Parking has been prohibited on various stretches during the course of the demonstration.