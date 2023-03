March 17, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Traffic regulations will be in place in the capital city from 3 p.m. on Saturday in connection with the valedictory session of the Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha led by CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan. Vehicles will be diverted in the event of traffic snarls, the police said.

The police have requested the public to cooperate with the arrangements. For filing traffic-related complaints, call 9497930055, 9497990006, 9497980001.