Traffic regulations in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday

May 25, 2022 20:44 IST

In view of visit of President for conference

The Thiruvananthapuram City police will enforce traffic regulations in the capital on Thursday in view of the visit of President Ram Nath Kovind to participate in the National Women Legislators’ Conference. Parking is strictly prohibited near the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, All Saints’ College, Chakka, Pettah, Pattoor, General Hospital, Asan Square, RR Lamp, Museum, Vellayambalam, and outside Raj Bhavan, on the day.

Traffic will be regulated from Raj Bhavan to the Assembly Complex from 10.30 a.m. and from Raj Bhavan to airport from 4 p.m. Vehicles coming to the city from Kazhakuttam and through the NH-66 bypass must proceed along the Chakka flyover, Eenchakkal, Kothalam road and Attakulangara. Similarly, vehicles that head for the city from Peroorkada must proceed along Oolampara, Sasthamangalam, Kochar Road, Edapazhanji, and SMC.

Vehicles headed for Peroorkada from East Fort will have to take the route of Overbridge, Thampanoor, Panavila Service road, Bakery junction, Vazhuthacaud, Edapazhanji and Sasthamangalam. Those going towards the city from Pattom must proceed along Kuravankonam, Kowdiar, Ambalamukku, Oolampara, Sasthamangalam, Edapazhanji and SMC.

Vehicles moving from Vattiyoorkavu to the city should take the route of Maruthamkuzhi, Edapazhanji and SMC. Those heading for Kazhakuttam, Kesavadasapuram and Sreekaryam from East Fort must travel along Thampanoor, Panavila, Bakery junction, Vazhuthacaud, SMC, Edapazhinji, Sasthamangalam, Oolampara, Ambalamukku, Paruthippara and Kesavadasapuram.