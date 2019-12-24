Traffic lighting system in city to be modernised

The traffic lighting system in the entire city is set to be modernised into an adaptive system under the city Corporation’s Smart City project. A new traffic and safety control centre at Nandavanam as well as an integrated command control centre at the Corporation office are part of the ambitious project.

Not time-based

The proposed adaptive traffic light system is not time-based, unlike the existing system. It will scan the number of vehicles at a particular junction and change the lights accordingly, so that vehicles need not wait needlessly at a red light even when there are no vehicles from the other side.

The number of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras for surveillance in the whole city will go up as part of this. A total of 885 CCTV cameras are being planned, some of which would be equipped with automatic number recognition capabilities to track over speeding vehicles. According to P.Bala Kiran, CEO of Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited, the new traffic and safety control centre will be the nerve centre of this system.

“The live data will be fed to the control centre, where the decisions will be taken on the spot. The traffic control centre is being set up as a green field project in Nandavanam within the Police Department’s own premises. The present traffic control room beside the Secretariat will be shifted there,” he said.

The Corporation office will house the integrated command control centre, to monitor all the other data gathered from the ground. This will be the central point for all the information on Smart metering systems, information kiosks, smart parking, smart bus stops and other similar things. The Detailed Project Report for the same is now ready. An amount of ₹79 crore has been set aside for the control centres and the adaptive traffic lighting system. With the tenders now being opened, the work is expected to begin by March next year and completed within an year.

The major chunk of the Smart City Project spendings will be for the Smart Road network, which will be concentrated in the core area of the city. Administrative sanction has been accorded for the project which costs ₹550 crore.

Work by June 2021

“The KSEB will have to move all their overhead lines to underground, while the KWA will have to shift their lines at the centre to the shoulder of the roads in separate ducts. So, these tenders will have to go simultaneously. We hope to finish the Smart Road work by June 2021,” said Mr.Bala Kiran.