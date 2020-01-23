Thiruvananthapuram

Traffic curbs on Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram route from February 1

Traffic regulations will be in place on the Kollam-Thiruvananthapuram route from February 1 to April 30 on account of the work on the elevated highway at Kazhakuttam, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said.

Vehicles heading towards Thiruvananthapuram should go via Market Road and Kazhakuttam from A.J. Hospital Junction and take the service road. Vehicles heading towards Technopark should use the service roads and other parallel roads. Vehicles moving towards Kollam from Sreekaryam should take the Kazhakuttam junction, Market Road and A.J. Hospital junction route. Vehicles heading towards Kollam from the Chakka should take the service road and go via A.J. Hospital junction.

