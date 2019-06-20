Towards a bin-less city

Ever since the city Corporation removed the few remaining dust bins from the city’s public spaces, it has drawn flak from all around. But with the idea of a dry waste segregated collection hub, the local body seems to have hit upon a solution for the problem.

The first of the dry waste segregated collection hub was opened at the Health Inspector’s office at Sasthamangalam last week. According to officials of the city Corporation's health wing, such hubs will opened in various parts of the city.

A collection hub, which functions round-the-clock is meant for people who are on the move to dump small amounts of waste, just like how they would use a dust bin. Unlike a dust bin, where all kinds of waste are dumped together, in a collection hub, there is a sanitation worker to ensure that the waste is segregated and collected. There are separate bins for glass, paper, footwear, bags, plastic, broken glass pieces, cloth and metal waste at the hub.

The Corporation has also announced gifts for those who upload selfies from the selfie point here to the Smart Trivandrum mobile application. A questionnaire on waste management is also available here for the public, on completing which they can win gifts.

With the opening of more such hubs across the city, the Corporation is moving towards wearing the tag of ‘bin-less city’ proudly.