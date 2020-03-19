Tough screening awaits flyers

Flyers from high-risk countries and West Asia arriving by five international flights to the Thiruvananthapuram international airport in the wee hours of Thursday will have to face mandatory screening for COVID-19 and 14-day mandatory home quarantine.

Although it was decided to shift all arriving in five international flights from the terminal building to the government quarantine facility and arrangements made for their transport, it was shelved later in the evening after a high-level meeting discussed the pros and cons of such an exercise.

Earlier, the authorities had sought 50 buses from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and identified private hospitals to shift the 1,200-odd flyers coming in these five flights.

To be screened

Now, the passengers arriving in the Air India Express flight from Dubai, Abudhabi, Emirates flight from Dubai, Etihad flight from Abudahabi and Air India flight from Sharjah would be screened and those without any risk factors would be sent home from the airport after taking an undertaking from them that they will remain strictly under home quarantine, airport sources told The Hindu. Others with symptoms will be taken to the designated hospitals for quarantine.

District Collector, K. Gopalakrishnan said the home quarantine will be for 28 days.

Avoiding confusion

As these five flights, including two operated by foreign carriers, are landing here between 2.25 a.m. and 4.15 a.m, the airport authorities and the stakeholders have taken steps to avoid confusion, overcrowding in the counters, near baggage belt and delay in the screening process.

Standard Operating Procedures are in place for the screening to be carried out in the four international airports.

Thermal screening

Thermal screening, immigration clearance, baggage claim and customs clearance leading to their exit from the terminal has to be swift.

The stamping of the passengers, as is being done in Maharashtra, with ‘home quarantine stamps’ being considered by the Centre is yet to be introduced here. Elaborate arrangements are being made in the airport as the authorities also expect the relatives in large numbers.