Thiruvananthapuram

Total lockdown today

Exemption for essential services

The government has imposed a total lockdown in the State on Sunday. It has exempted hospitals, laboratories, medical stores, milk distribution, hotels that offer takeaway or home delivery service, garbage collectors, and essential services from the mandatory holiday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan urged people to remain indoors. Citizens would require a pass from the police or District Collector for travelling. The holiday will not apply to marriages and funerals, but not more than 20 persons should assemble. The State has permitted walking and cycling. Only emergency services and freight trucks will be allowed on designated routes from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Kozhikode Corporation

Beach road, PHED Road from Eranhipalam-Sarovaram Park, Vellimadukunnu- Kovoor road.

Kochi Corporation

BTH to High Court Junction, Manorama Junction to Panampally Nagar, the entire stretch of the Stadium link road and approach road to the GCDA stadium, Kaloor.

Thiruvananthapuram Corporation

Museum Junction to Vellayambalam, Kowdiar-Raj Bavan-Vellayambalam, Pattom-Kuravankonam-Kowdiar.

