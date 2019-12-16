Topographic studies on for 3 flyovers

Noida-based leading engineering consulting firm SoWiL Ltd. that bagged the technical consultancy for the flyovers at the busy junctions of Sreekaryam, Ulloor, and Pattom along National Highway 66 in the capital has commenced topographic studies.

The studies by the SOWiL team are part of the preparation of the detailed design for the flyovers based on the drawings provided by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), official sources said.

The topographic studies will be followed by the soil investigation next week in the sites of the flyover at Sreekaryam, Ulloor, and Pattom.

Besides, the firm will have to invite the tenders for construction of the flyovers mooted by the DMRC as part of the proposed Light Metro in the Pallipuram-Karamana corridor. The consultant has been given three months for preparing the design and it does not include supervision of construction of the flyovers, official sources said.

The firm had emerged top in ‘cost-based and quality evaluation’ scores and quoted the lowest of ₹1.63 crore for consultancy among the five engineering consulting firms short-listed from the eight by the Kerala Rapid Transit Corporation Ltd. (KRTL), the special purpose vehicle set up to execute the proposed Light Metro and the flyovers.

STUP Consultants Chennai; Shrikhande Consultants, Mumbai; Feedback Infra Pvt Ltd. Gurgaon; and Accrete Consulting Engineers Pvt Ltd., Gurgaon, were the other qualified firms whose price bid was opened by KRTL. After seeking the approval of the KRTL Board that met on November 12, the Letter of Award was issued to SoWiL.

Yet to sign

The KRTL and the SoWil are yet to sign agreement for the technical consultancy. The Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) has given the nod for the flyover at Sreekaryam that will cost ₹135.37 crore, Ulloor (₹52.68 crore), and ₹140 crore for the Pattom flyover. The flyovers will facilitate the movement of MRTS and motor vehicles and will help decongest the busy junctions.