Together they try the test for equivalency

The first-year examination for higher secondary equivalency on Saturday witnessed two councillors of the city Corporation too taking the tests at the centre in the city.

Harbour ward councillor Nisa Beevi and PTP Nagar ward councillor Komalakumari came together to write the examination at the Cotton Hill Government Girls Higher Secondary School.

They wrote the examination as part of the ‘Aksharashree’ project being implemented by the Kerala State Literacy Mission and the city Corporation.

Making most of time

“Since the work as a councillor takes up most of the time, I had to use the available time in the night to study. I passed SSLC in 1969, and since then I have been teaching in nurseries,” said Komalakumari.

Reji and Rekha, a couple from Kattakada, also came together to write the examination.

“We do studies and cooking together. Now we are writing the examination also together,” said Rekha.

Sanalkumar and Kunjumol from Kumarapuram were another couple who wrote the examination. From Thrikkannapuram, a mother and son came to write the equivalency exam.

Across 945 centres in the State, 44,432 people appeared for the equivalency examinations.

Out of this, 19,098 appeared for tenth standard equivalency and 25,334 for higher secondary equivalency tests.

Sixty-nine members of the transgender community also appeared for the examination.

Age is another number

Sivanandan (82), who wrote the examination in the Sreekrishnavilasam Higher Secondary School in Kollam district, was the oldest one to appear for the tenth standard equivalency examination.

Sajida (17), who appeared for the test at Muhammedan GHSS in Alappuzha, was the youngest.