T.N. native arrested for abducting child

The Thiruvananthapuram railway police on Sunday arrested a Tamil Nadu native for allegedly abducting a child from the Central railway station here.
The police arrested Mari, 41, of Tirunelveli, who was accused of kidnapping a three-year-old child who had come along with his family from Nagpur.
The incident occurred by around 12.30 p.m.
While the family waited for the COVID-19 screening at the station, the child was sleeping near his elder sister. Mari, a suspected drug addict, attempted to flee with the child and even tried hurling it towards a train.
The accused is suspected to have abducted the child for a begging racket.
