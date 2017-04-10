Tiny drops of pure compassion

Teaching children the lesson of looking after the disadvantaged in society, Government Upper Primary School, Attukal, in Panavur panchayat, Nedumangad, has taken over the educational expenses of not only 10 students of the school but is also meeting the food expenses of their families.

The programme ‘Kanivu - Oru Snehasparsam’ was initiated by school headmaster K. Buhari as part of a series of novel initiatives to bring the institution and parents of the students closer. It all began with corner parent-teacher association meetings, a departure from usual PTAs that would not meet often and where parents would not feel confident enough to voice their opinions.

For the corner PTA meetings, Mr. Buhari, school teachers, and parent-teacher association committee members went to meet parents and guardians of students on a predetermined date. Taking heart from the positive response, it was decided to conduct visits to houses of each of the 555 students to understand their family and living conditions.

“None of us was aware how strained the circumstances of a few families were. One student’s house was made of sheets of tarpaulin. Three other students were looked after by an elderly grandmother, as their mother had abandoned them and their father was always inebriated. Another student’s father had died of cancer and the mother could barely make ends meet,” says Mr. Buhari.

After discussions, first with teachers and then with the PTA, it was resolved to help such families.

Small tins

To raise funds, small tins were handed over to each of the 555 students for which they would have to raise or contribute ₹2 a day. This was in December, and by the time the tins were collected on March 25, the students had raised ₹1.08 lakh. “We even announced awards for the student raising the most money. One student had collected ₹4,081 in 100 days.”

The money was used to meet the educational expenses of the students for the year and food expenses of their families. “The families could buy their provisions, and the school will hand over the bill amount to the shop concerned on the first of every month,” says Mr. Buhari.

The school was well aware that this money would be insufficient. With word spreading of the initiative, help started flowing in from other quarters too.

The school authorities are hopeful that they will continue to be supported in their endeavour. “This can be a model for other schools,” he says.

The school has also been undertaking a host of other interesting programmes such as sports coaching, training in embroidery and drawing, and abacus coaching.

The school has opened a bank account to receive support for the Kanivu programme. Details are A/C No. 40344 101042191, IFSC KLGB 0040344, Kerala Gramin Bank, Panavur branch.