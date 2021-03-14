Time ripe to wrest back lost segments: Baby

‘Congress workers disillusioned with party’s policies’

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby has said that the recent exit of several Congress leaders, P.C. Chacko being the latest, was a reflection of the growing disillusionment among the workers of that party towards the policies of its leadership.

The scenario had provided the Left an opportunity to convince Congress supporters, and even its workers, to adopt an idealistic approach in politics, he added.

“We must not hesitate to campaign in booths that are regarded as Congress bastions. The time is ripe for us to wrest from our rivals constituencies we lost,” he said, while addressing a Left Democratic Front (LDF) convention in Kovalam, a constituency that the CPI(M)-led coalition had lost five years ago when M. Vincent of the Congress defeated the then incumbent MLA Jameela Prakasam of the Janata Dal (Secular) [JD(S)]. JD(S) has fielded its national general secretary and four-time Kovalam MLA A. Neelalohithadasan Nadar in the segment this time.

Listing positives

Mr. Baby said the LDF government could mitigate the hardships faced by the public during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The State extended free treatment to each COVID-19 patient and ensured that every section received free food kits during the lockdown period, in contrast to any BJP or Congress-ruled State, he said.

“This compassionate attitude was evident when the government expanded the scope of the social security pension to bring over 59 lakh people under the ambit, a significant increase from the 34 lakh who received assistance during the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) regime. The LDF has now announced that it will increase the monthly pension from ₹1,600 to ₹2,000 soon after returning to power,” he said.

Capital’s airport

Citing the State’s opposition towards the Centre’s decision to hand over the management of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to the Adani group, Mr. Baby said the LDF was not against collaborating with private entities. However, the airport should ideally function under government control, he said.