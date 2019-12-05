Tighter curbs in University hostel

Tighter controls will be enforced in the University hostel, Palayam, which was found to have been functioning in disarray. The move comes in the wake of an inquiry that brought to light the lax surveillance on the movement of residents of and visitors to the facility.

313 residents

The Directorate of Collegiate Education has directed the hostel warden to restrict access for visitors and guests. In his report, the warden had informed the authorities that there were currently 313 residents in the hostel.

Details in register

However, many guests are accommodated in the rooms. The inquiry also found deficiencies in the maintenance of the register meant to record the details of the guests accommodated on a temporary basis.

The hostel has been in the news of late for all the wrong reasons after Nithin Raj, a postgraduate student, who held membership in the Kerala Students’ Union, was manhandled by former University College union chairman Mahesh, alias Ettappan who, it later turned out, had been residing in the hostel for years in violation of norms. While he had been allotted a room in the past, he was denied re-admission. This, however, did not deter him from staying in the facility. He was also accused of destroying Nithin’s documents and attacking his room mate Sudev.

Despite being charged by the Museum police as prime accused in the case, Mahesh has remained absconding.

The hostel warden has also been directed to strictly enforce the system of re-admitting residents on a yearly basis to maintain proper control over the regular inmates.