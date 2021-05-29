Tighter curbs in 15 panchayats in capital

Thiruvananthapuram

29 May 2021 18:25 IST

They are declared critical containment zones as TPR crosses 34%

Strict containment measures are being taken in 15 panchayats in the district, where a serious spread of COVID-19 has been detected. District Collector Navjot Khosa said these areas had been declared critical containment zones. The panchayats which are facing major virus spread are Anad, Aruvikkara, Azhoor, Edava, Kadinamkulam, Kalliyoor, Karode, Kizhuvilam, Kottukal, Manikkal, Nagaroor, Ottasekharamangalam, Venganoor, Vettoor, and Vilavoorkal.

The test positivity rate (TPR) in these panchayats is above 34%. In addition to the existing lockdown restrictions, more stringent curbs will be put in place. Only shops selling food items, vegetables, meat, fish, and cattle feed, and bakeries will be allowed to function till 7.30 p.m. Newspapers have to be distributed before 8 a.m.

Curbs in place

Ration shops, Maveli stores, and milk booths should not function after 5 p.m. Restaurants can function from 7 a.m. to 7.30 p.m., but only home delivery will be permitted. People should purchase essential items from nearby shops. Only delivery of essential items is being allowed. Markets cannot open until further notice. People from critical containment zones should go out only in unavoidable circumstances, said the Collector.

