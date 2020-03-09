Tight surveillance in place

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 March 2020 01:14 IST

People with fever, cold, cough should avoid pongala

With five new cases of COVID-19 infections reported in the State, the Thiruvananthapuram district administration has placed Monday’s Attukal pongala under tight surveillance.

Individuals with travel history to COVID-19- affected countries and persons who have come into contact with them should confine themselves to their homes, hotels, or other places of stay.

People with fever, cold, and cough should avoid the pilgrimage.

If they do offer the Pongala, it is ideal they offer it at their places of stay, the administration said.

Quarantine

People who have arrived from China, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Iran, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Nepal after February 20 should compulsorily remain quarantined for 28 days.

The City Corporation will compile video footage of the pilgrims so that they can be traced quickly if someone develops COVID-19 symptoms, District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan said.

As many as 23 health teams have been deployed in the festival region. Twelve ambulances and five motorcycle ambulances also will be on call.

Pilgrims have been advised to avoid touching hand rails.

Wash hands

If they come into contact with railings, hands should be immediately washed.

The Attukal Temple Trust, on the instructions of the Health Department, is taking steps to disinfect hand rails on the temple premises every half hour, a temple official said.

The district administration has urged pilgrims to stand in queue for darshan at the temple, maintaining an arm’s length from other devotees.

They have also been advised to avoid hugs and hand shakes.

The administration has also advised people with fever, cold, or cough to seek medical care at the nearest public health facility.

Pilgrims who notice such persons should immediately inform the control room or the district administration on 0471-2459126, 1077 (toll free) and 1056 (Disha), the district administration said.