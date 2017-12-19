Tight security cover in city ahead of PM’s visit

The State police have advised citizens bound for the Thiruvananthapuram airport on Tuesday to set out early to avoid the restrictive traffic regulations that will kick in place from 4 p.m. onwards given Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the capital.

The Prime Minister is here to review relief and rescue operations in the wake of severe Cyclone Ockhi and meet fisher families who lost their breadwinners to the cyclone.

The police will lift the tight traffic controls, and heavy security cover once after the Prime Minister leaves the capital for New Delhi at around 8 p.m.

They have warned the public of encountering traffic restrictions at Airport, All Saints, Chakka, Pettah, Pattoor, General Hospital, Asan Square, Martyr’s Column, R.R. Lamp, Museum, Keltron, Manaveeyam Road, Althara, Sree Moolam Club, Vazhuthacaud, Dana Mukku, Guest House and Mettukada localities.

The citizens can also expect halted traffic, blocked roads and diversions at the busy Chakka, Eenchackal, Muttathara, Kallumoodu, Kumari Chantha, S.M. Lock, Poonthura, St George Church, and Thiruvallam areas.

Security is at a whole time high in coastal Poonthura where Mr. Modi is expected meet bereaved fisherfolk families at the landmark St. George Church in deference to a request by the Latin Catholic Diocese.

From Poonthura, the Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the Government Guest House for a meeting with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and other State Cabinet members. Defence and Coast Guard officials who spearheaded the search and rescue operations at sea will be in attendance. Chief Secretary K. M. Abraham is expected to make a presentation on the cyclone’s impact on Kerala.

The police have banned vehicle parking within a 100 m radius of the Guest House given the PM’s extended presence at the venue.

The police have directed Government vehicles ferrying Ministers and officials to the Guest House to drop their passengers at the venue and park in a designated zone nearby.

The police on Monday evening conducted several mock security runs along the routes the Prime Minister is expected to take.

They also rehearsed the deployment of police personnel along the VIP route. Police Commandos, including the ‘Thunder Bolts,’ will be part of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade. They will work alongside the Special Protection Group (SPG) that guards the Prime Minister. The SPG has already inspected the venues and brought them under its security blanket.