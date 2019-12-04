Thrissur city to turn shoppers’ paradise

Shoppers in Thrissur will have a night shopping experience this Christmas season. Arrangements are in full swing to make this month-long event, the first of its kind in Thrissur, a memorable carnival.

The Thrissur Corporation in association with the Chamber of Commerce and various associations of traders and restaurants is conducting a Night Shopping Festival from December 15 to January 15.

Organisers are taking all steps to create a carnivalesque mood in the city. They are panning to illuminate the entire city. People can enjoy the night life, do shopping even after midnight, have food from restaurants and roam around the city. Special bus services will be arranged to bring people to the city.

Free bus services, connecting various shopping centres, will start at 6.30 in the evening every day.

The festival will be organised in the old municipal area, covering Punkunnam, Patturaikkal, West Fort, East Fort and Aranattukara. A mass cleaning drive has been started in the city in this connection.

Crib-making competition

As Christmas season coincides with the festival, a competition in crib making will be held at Thekkinkadu maidan. Cultural programmes will be held in various points like East Fort, West Fort and Thekkinkadu maidan. Programmes have been planned in such a way that the audience will have opportunity to perform in addition to the pre-arranged programmes.

There will be special programmes on New Year Day. ‘Star night,’ with the participation of Bollywood actors, will be the attraction of the New Year programmes. Vehicular traffic will not be allowed on Swaraj Round for the convenience of pedestrians.

Shops will set up special extension counters in the evening for attracting visitors. There are plans to organise a football match at Aranattukara and a bike race at Vanchikkulam area. E-toilets and drinking water facility will be organised at various points in the city.