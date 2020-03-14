Three persons found dead at Kulathoor

Three members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances in a house near Kazhakuttam early Friday.

The bodies of Suresh, 35, who hailed from Vembayam, his wife Sindu, 30 and their nine-year old son Sharon were found in a rented house in Kulathoor. The police suspected Suresh to have committed suicide by hanging himself after strangulating the others to death, following a domestic dispute.

Voice message

According to the Kazhakuttam police, Suresh allegedly sent a voice message on WhatsApp by around 6 a.m. to Sindu’s sister’s husband in which he asked him to rush to their house.

After subsequent efforts to contact them on phone turned futile, Sindu’s parents, who hail from Manvila, rushed to the house to find the lifeless bodies. While Suresh was found hanging from a plastic rope, the bodies of Sindu and Sharon were found covered using a mat and a bed sheet respectively.

The bodies were soon shifted to the mortuary of the Government Medical College Hospital and forensic experts collected evidence from the house.

Suresh, who has been working abroad for three years, returned last month and had been working as an autorickshaw driver ever since.

Sindu had been working in a private company in Pattom. Sharon was a Class 4 student in the CSI English Medium School in Ambalathinkara.

Suicide Prevention Helpline: Disha: 1056, 0471-2552056