Three more Zika cases

Infection confirmed in 44 so far

Three more cases of Zika virus (ZIKV) infection have been confirmed in the State capital on Thursday, a statement issued by the Health Department here said.

A resident of P.T. Chacko Nagar at Medical College, another at Pettah and a three-year-old at Anayara were newly diagnosed with the disease.

The samples were confirmed at the virology lab at Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

According to the Health Department, 44 lab-confirmed cases of ZIKV infection have been reported in the State so far.

The case reported in Kottayam on Wednesday is yet to be officially acknowledged by the department.