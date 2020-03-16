Three-layered reusable mask launched by Railways

The three-layer reusable mask.

16 March 2020

Modelled like a surgical mask , it costs ₹50

As the COVID-19 global spread escalates and more cases coming up in Kerala, the citizens, government, health and other service providers are desperately running for masks and hand sanitizers.

A three-layer reusable mask to address the shortage of the protective gear has been developed in the State capital under the initiative of the Railways.

Modelled on the lines of the surgical mask, banian cloth forms the inner layer from inside, nylon fabric acts as middle layer and cotton fabric is the outer layer.

“We have got 150 masks already. It can be soaked in soap water for 20 minutes, washed, dried and reused,” Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Rajesh Chandran who is the brain behind the initiative told The Hindu.

“We needed masks for the frontline staff and it was not available in market. Search and inquiries landed me to my mentor and Professor of medicine who mooted the idea. The single layer surgical masks work only for six hours, but this with three layers act as a barrier for three months,” Dr. Chandran, a graduate in medicine, said.

Jayashree, who runs a stitching unit at Kamaleswaram in the capital, responded to the challenge of Dr. Chandran and came up with the mask in an hour.

“She was trying it for first time and she did it with ease. Getting the banian fabric is the challenge. The fabric is washed before stitching to avoid shrinking,” says Harsha Krishna, Chief Commercial Inspector, who along with the Chief Commercial Supervisor Renjan T. S. helped Dr. Chandran in the task. The mask cost ₹50. The colour will vary depending on the cotton fabric used. The dimensions have been increased to give more protection to the wearer.

Daily production

“We have asked her to increase the daily production to 500 as the commercial wing alone needs 2,500 for the frontline staff,” he added. The railways have also submitted the three-layer mask to the State health authorities and have received their nod.