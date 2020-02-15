Thousands take part in clean Killi mission

As part of the second phase of Killi River clean up mission in the upper reaches of the river in the rural areas of the district, cleaning up activities were held at various points on Friday.

The cleaning activities were carried out along the 22 km route from its origin Karinchathimoola till Vazhayila, and the 31 smaller canals draining into it.

Around 30,000 people, including Ministers, MLAs, volunteers, MGNREGS and Kudumbashree workers, students and the larger public were part of the cleaning programme.

At Kallampara

Finance Minister T.M.Thomas Isaac inaugurated the cleaning activities at Kallampara in Nedumangadu municipality. He said that the large participation of the public at very step is the reason for the success of the Killi River mission.

At Moozhiyil in Anad panchayat, Agriculture Minister V.S.Sunilkumar and D.K.Murali, MLA, led the cleaning programme. At Vazhayila, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran inaugurated the cleaning activities. He said that the State government has set aside as much as ₹20 crore for the revival of rivers and water sources. Out of this, ₹9.5 crore has been allocated for Killi river mission alone. C.Divakaran, MLA, City Corporation Mayor K.Sreekumar, District Panchayat president V.K.Madhu and Nedumangadu Block Panchayat President B.Biju were part of the cleaning activities at Vazhayila.

Forest Minister K.Raju inaugurated the river clean-up at Azhikode. He said that the Killi River mission is leading a movement worth emulating.

The success of such popular river revival movements will spur people from other districts also to conserve the rivers in their region. At Karinchathimoola, Minister for Ports Kadannappally Ramachandran led the cleaning activities, while at Pazhakutti, District Collector K.Gopalakrishnan inaugurated the programme.