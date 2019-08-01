Thousands offer Karkidaka Vavu Bali

Paying homage to ancestors, thousands offered Karkidaka Vavu Bali in the district on Wednesday at specially arranged venues which included beaches and river banks.

Shanghumughom, Thiruvallam, Varkala beach, and Aruvippuram, the main venues, witnessed a heavy rush from 2.30 a.m. onwards. The temples in the district also witnessed a heavy rush of devotees on the day.

Around 10,000 people offered the ‘bali’ at Shanghumughom where Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) had arranged two ‘Balitharas’ that could accommodate 500 and 300 people respectively at a time. Apart from the TDB, various Hindu organisations had provided facilities here for the devotees on Wednesday.

On account of the large-scale erosion of the coast, the district administration ensured elaborate security arrangements on Shanghumughom this year. Devotees were not allowed to enter the sea for the ritualistic dip. Aided by priests, they offered the ‘bali’ on the nearby temple grounds and the parking zones.

30,868 offer ‘bali’

According to the TDB, 30,868 people offered ‘bali’ at the Parasurama temple, Thiruvallam. The TDB had arranged nine ‘Balitharas’ here which could accommodate 3,000 persons at a time.

Around 30,000 people offered ‘bali’ at Varkala where a permanent and two makeshift mandapams were used by the devotees, a TDB spokesperson said. At all three venues, the rituals went on from 2.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. The district administration had ordered green protocol this year.

At Aruvippuram, devotees had started arriving in large numbers from Tuesday. The rituals began at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, the Aruvippuram Madom said. Here, arrangements had been made to enable 1,000 people to offer the ‘bali’ simultaneously. Led by Swami Sandrananda, general secretary, Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust, 25 tantris from the Sivagiri Math supervised the ritual. The district administration and the Madom had made elaborate arrangements well in advance for the event. At Aruvippuram, 350 police officers, Excise and Fire and Rescue Services personnel, and medical teams worked in coordination with the Neyyattinkara municipality and the Perunkadavila panchayat to ensure smooth conduct of the ritual. The Kerala State Transport Corporation also operated special services for the devotees.