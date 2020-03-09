Thousands of women flock to Thiruvananthapuram for Attukal Pongala today

Thousands of women have flocked to the State Capital for making the annual Pongala offering to the presiding deity of the Attukal Bhagavathy Temple on Monday morning even as Kerala remains on high alert with more people testing positive for COVID-19 since Sunday.

Devotees are preparing to light thousands of hearths on the Attukal temple premises and city streets, marking the start of the annual ritual which is touted to be the biggest congregation of women. The Attukal Pongala is also known as the women’s Sabarimala.

On Sunday, the State government issued a set of dos and don’ts for the devotees after five people in Pathanamthitta district tested positive for COVID-19. The number rose to six on Monday after a three-year-old also tested positive.

People with travel history to countries affected by COVID-19 and others who have come into contact with them have been advised to stay away from the festival. They have been directed to make the offering at their residences or other places of stay if they are determined on making the offering.

Health teams, ambulances in place

Several health teams and ambulances have been deployed across the festival zone, which covers a 10-km radius with the temple at its centre.

The government has also stepped up surveillance at airports across the State.

The ritual would commence at 9.45 a.m. with ‘Shuddha Punyaha’ ceremony. The chief priest of the Attukal Temple will light the main hearth — the Pandara Aduppu — at 10.20 a.m. Subsequently, tens of thousands of Pongala hearths across the city also would be lit.

The sanctification ceremony would be held at 2.10 p.m. The ‘Chooralkuthu’ ritual will be held at 7.30 p.m. In all, 830 boys are participating in the ritual this year. A procession bearing the deity would leave the Attukal Temple for the Sastha Temple at nearby Manacaud at 10.30 p.m.

The 10-day festival will come to a close in the early hours of Tuesday.